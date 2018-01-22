Closures On Hirschman Trail For Fuel Reduction Work

If you like to hike on Nevada City’s Hirschman Trail during the week, you might want to find some other place to go for the next 3 weeks. Starting Monday, large portions of the trail will be closed, between 8am and 4pm, Monday through Friday, through February 9th. Sierra Streams Institute crews are removing small trees, excess vegetation, dead material, and invasive species. Project Manager Denise Santina says it’s the second of a three-phase plan to improve forest health and reduce wildfire fuels…

The focus will be on trees that are less than six inches in diameter. A small portion of the trail, from the Cement Hill Road parking lot to the pond, will remain open. And Santina says the closures are actually more intermittent than absolute…

And the trail is still open on weekends. The Sierra Streams Institute secured a 3-year grant for the project in 2016. Last year, crews completed thinning work on a smaller portion of the trail. A final pass will be made over the area next year.