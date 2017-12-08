Clydesdales at Cornish Christmas Tonight

The third Cornish Christmas of the season is tonight in Grass Valley, but this one will be a little different. The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be making an appearance. There will be two of the gentle giants that you can get up close and personal with…

Anheuser Busch has brought some of the horses to Dallas, New York, and Sacramento, with the Sacramento group making appearances all week starting in Folsom, and ending in Grass Valley tonight. Doug Bousselot (BUSH-lo) is organizing the California appearances, and says they are out here to commemorate the repeal of prohibition in 1933

The Clydesdales were also in Grass Valley two years ago.

