Co Fish and Wildlife Grant Period Underway

The annual grant application process is now underway for projects in Nevada County that protect, conserve, propagate, and/or preserve fish and wildlife resources. They’re submitted to the county’s Fish and Wildlife Commission. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says non-profits and other related groups can receive up to 10-thousand

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says the grant program also ties in with the county prioritizing recreation this year…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

The application deadline is November 30th. Wolfe says a recommendation on specific project funding from the Commission is forwarded to the Board of Supervisors. Grants are awarded during the first quarter of next year. The program is entirely supported through the county’s Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund, which receives revenues resulting from violations of Fish and Game laws and regulations in the county. Previous funds have helped support such things as a Trout Fishing Derby in Truckee or specialized water monitoring equipment. Also, a flight cage for reconditioning raptors.