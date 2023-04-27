Co Staff Recommends No Action On Idaho Maryland

Just ahead of the Nevada County Planning Commission’s marathon public hearings, County Staff is asking the Commission to take no action on the Idaho Maryland Mine proposal. Senior Planner Matt Kelley says their report believes the project is inconsistent with several of the General Plan’s goals and policies, especially in regard to rural quality of life…

click to listen to Matt Kelley

The report offers two recommendations. But Kelley says staff recommends the Commission deny the rezone application. Also, to deny the variance to allow the construction of several structures up to a height of 165 feet, where 45 feet is the current limit…

click to listen to Matt Kelley

The other recommendation that the Commission could adopt would, among other things, approve a use permit over the 80-year life, with mitigation measures. A public hearing is scheduled on May 10th but, depending on how much comments are received, a hearing could also be held on the 11th.