< Back to All News

Co Staff Recommends No Action On Idaho Maryland

Posted: Apr. 26, 2023 5:34 PM PDT

Just ahead of the Nevada County Planning Commission’s marathon public hearings, County Staff is asking the Commission to take no action on the Idaho Maryland Mine proposal. Senior Planner Matt Kelley says their report believes the project is inconsistent with several of the General Plan’s goals and policies, especially in regard to rural quality of life…

click to listen to Matt Kelley

The report offers two recommendations. But Kelley says staff recommends the Commission deny the rezone application. Also, to deny the variance to allow the construction of several structures up to a height of 165 feet, where 45 feet is the current limit…

click to listen to Matt Kelley

The other recommendation that the Commission could adopt would, among other things, approve a use permit over the 80-year life, with mitigation measures. A public hearing is scheduled on May 10th but, depending on how much comments are received, a hearing could also be held on the 11th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha