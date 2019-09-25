Code Ammendment Consideration Addresses Vacant Storefronts

The City of Grass Valley is taking steps to keep its downtown looking vibrant when commecial space remains vacant for an extended period of time. Community Development Director Tom Last says both the general public and city staff have expressed concerns about the condition of vacant storefronts.

Staff is proposing this addition to reduce the concern for blighted storefronts within the City’s “Town Core” zoning. During Public Comment it was pointed out that a false perception of the economic vitality of the area is given by a few bad players.

Owners with vacant storefronts will have to maintain the outside of a building and add artistic elements that give the appearance a building is occupied.

The Grass Valley Downtown Association supports the ordinance.

The item will be reviewed by the Planning Commission then forwarded to the City Council for formal consideration.