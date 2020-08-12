< Back to All News

Code Red Alert Tested Again

Posted: Aug. 12, 2020 12:06 AM PDT

As we get closer to the most dangerous part of the wildfire season, Nevada County is conducting its traditional test of its CodeRED Emergeny Alert Notification System. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says tests begin at 8 Wednesday morning and end at 8 Wednesday evening. Depending on how you signed up, you’ll get a call, text, or e-mail at different times…

Truckee residents will also receive a test alert via Nixle Everbridge. Wolfe says it’s a good way to test the stress of the system, to see how soon all residents can be notified. The alerts will display as originating from a 1-866 number or a 1-855 number on caller ID…

Nevada County adopted the Code Red system in 2015, with modifications over the years. Upon completion of the test, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services also requests feedback through a link on its website. You can also sign up on the OES site.

