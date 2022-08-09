< Back to All News

Code Red Issues Remain For Some Residents

Posted: Aug. 9, 2022 12:11 AM PDT

Effective and detailed Code Red notifications can sometimes depend on how they’re received. Nevada County’s OES Program Manager, Paul Cummings, says he’s heard some residents complaining about getting an initial alert and then it disappears or has no message. He says if you have an iphone you can call up the alert for more details. But with an android device a little more leg work is likely in order and you can use it as a cue…

click to listen to Paul Cummings

Another concern Cummings has heard is mapping vagueness on the county’s OES Facebook page, and a lack of landmarks, as far as where evacuations are taking place. He says this is where you need to know your evacuation zone…

click to listen to Paul Cummings

It’s also important to note that Code Red alerts will not be sent to every fire in Nevada County. They are used when a wildfire is deemed a serious potential threat to life and property, or an immediate threat to life.

