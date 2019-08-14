Code Red Test Scheduled for 10am Thursday

If you’ve signed up for Nevada County’s Code Red alert system, you will be getting a phone call. The county will be testing the system precisely at 10am Thursday. Your phone will ring, and if you answer, you will hear a recording, saying “This is a test of the CodeRed emergency alert system for County of Nevada, California. This is only a test. No further action is required.” County Emergency Services Director Jeff Pettitt says some people who have signed up for the system, have been worried because they haven’t gotten any messages…

The call will come from one of two numbers–one has an 8-6-6 area code, and the other is from an 8-5-5 area code. You are encouraged to save these numbers as ‘contacts’ and label them Code Red. Pettitt recently told the Board of Supervisors says they’ve been tracking the number of people who have signed up for the alert system…

He says over 21-thousand residences have signed up, which is about half the county. If you have signed up for CodeRed and you don’t get the test message, Pettitt says that means your registration is incomplete. You can go to ready-nevada-county dot-org, or dial 2-1-1 to sign up. The Truckee area uses a different system called Nixle, which will also do a test simultaneously with Code Red.

