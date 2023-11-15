Cold Case Monthly Video Docuseries Launched

Wednesday marked the 12th anniversary when 63-year-old Delbert Wilder of Grass Valley was found murdered on his property. He was found shot to death in the area of Greenhorn Road. It’s one of 26 cold cases the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department has. Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says this case remains under an active investigation and now they’ve released a video regarding Wilder’s life and death…

The video, called “Murderer Among Us”, is part of the Sheriff’s Department’s new monthly cold case docuseries. It can be found on the Department’s website and on You Tube. Quadros says Wilder’s daughter also participates…

Meanwhile, in a news release, the lead detective says over the years there have been several recent developments, as far as the DNA analysis is going, especially given the new techniques that are being utilized forensically. The Department says the goal of the video is to keep Wilder’s memory alive and inspire community members to call in their tips, which can also be done anonymously, by calling 265-1471.