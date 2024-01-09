< Back to All News

Cold Weather Shelter Is Opening Again

Posted: Jan. 9, 2024 12:02 AM PST

With more cold nights ahead this week, Nevada County and Sierra Roots are once again activating their shelter. The county’s Director of Housing and Community Services, Mike Dent, says that’ll be Wednesday and Thursday nights, at the Veterans Hall, on North Pine Street, in Nevada City…

click to listen to Mike Dent

Or if a winter storm warning has been issued for the western county that includes snow at or below three-thousand feet. Dent says it’s a collaborative effort to temporarily shelter one of our most vulnerable populations during extreme weather events and also connects unhoused residents to additional services…

click to listen to Mike Dent

These are only the third and fourth nights the shelter has been open so far this winter, after also being open on Saturday and Sunday nights. There are 30 beds available and Dent says around half of that number was occupied last weekend.

