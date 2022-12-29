Cold Weather Shelter Opens Again

With significantly cold and wet weather ahead, Sierra Roots and Nevada County are, once again, activating the Cold Weather Shelter Protocol for tonight (Thurs.) and Friday night. It opens at 4:30pm at the Nevada City Veterans Hall and will accept guests until 8pm. The shelter closes the following morning at 7:30. As always, the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team will provide case management services. Hospitality House will provide transportation to and from the shelter. And the county’s Veterans Services Office also connects homeless vets to available services.