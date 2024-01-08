Colder Systems This Winter Still Uncertain

California’s snowpack is starting to improve from the weekend storm, after being at it’s lowest in a decade, for this time of year, last week. But Department of Water Resources Climatologist, Mike Anderson, says he’s expecting another El Nino pattern shift back to warmer systems in the near future, if not in the next week…

click to listen to Mike Anderson

And beyond 10 to 14 days, Anderson says long-range forecasting remains an inexact science. But it’s not for lack of trying. He says one thing that has become more predictable is increasingly fewer normal systems and patterns being featured each winter…

click to listen to Mike Anderson

Anderson says there’s only been one winter featuring near seasonal average precipitation in the last ten years in California.