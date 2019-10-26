Colfax 28 Bear River 7

The Colfax Falcons remained undefeated in the Pioneer Valley League, beating Bear River 28-7 at Ramsey Stadium. The Bruins drop to 1-3 in the PVL and will celebrate Senior Night next Friday when they host Marysville High.
