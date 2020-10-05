Colfax Man Arrested On Pursuit and Theft Charges

A Colfax man faces a number of theft and drug-related charges, along with evasion, after a weekend traffic incident in Nevada County. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it began on Allison Ranch Road, near North Star Mine Road, early Saturday morning and involved 28-year-old Correy Keeler…

Steele says Keeler led an officer on brief but reckless pursuit up and down the road. At one point, he says Keeler blew out a tire, but continued, at times, the wrong way on curved stretches of the road, before pulling over and surrendering. A search of the pickup turned up stolen property and identity theft violations. There were no specifics on what was found…

Steele says a small amount of methamphetamine was also found and it appeared that Keeler was under the influence of the drug.