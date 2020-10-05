< Back to All News

Colfax Man Arrested On Pursuit and Theft Charges

Posted: Oct. 5, 2020 12:42 PM PDT

A Colfax man faces a number of theft and drug-related charges, along with evasion, after a weekend traffic incident in Nevada County. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it began on Allison Ranch Road, near North Star Mine Road, early Saturday morning and involved 28-year-old Correy Keeler…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Keeler led an officer on brief but reckless pursuit up and down the road. At one point, he says Keeler blew out a tire, but continued, at times, the wrong way on curved stretches of the road, before pulling over and surrendering. A search of the pickup turned up stolen property and identity theft violations. There were no specifics on what was found…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says a small amount of methamphetamine was also found and it appeared that Keeler was under the influence of the drug.

