Collaborative Effort Restores Washington Water

The town of Washington’s drinking water system is now back to normal, thanks to a recent collaborative effort. Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the atmospheric river events and high winds last month caused severe problems there…

Wolfe says the County Office of Emergency Services coordinated the delivery of pallets of bottled water, while repairs were made. The main goal was to clean the storage tank…

This multi-stage effort also included regulating the distribution system valving, to isolate and drain the compromised water in the tank. Maintenance crews also brought in a potable water tanker, two pressure washers, and squeegees to clean the debris. The tank was then filled to normal operational levels and bacterial samples were collected, to ensure the water was free from E. Coli.