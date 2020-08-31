Collaborative Effort To Restore Independence Trail

Local agencies and organizations are already mobilizing on the rehabilitation of the Independence Trail, the first wheelchair accessible wilderness trail in the country. The Jones Fire destroyed several wooden flumes, the overlook platform, benches, handrails, and the Rush Creek Ramp, which was already closed for repairs. State Parks Sierra District Chief Matt Green says both sides of the trail will not reopen this recreation season…

click to listen to Matt Green

Green says California State Parks and Bear Yuba Land Trust, which owns a portion of the trail, intend to conduct a complete assessment of the work required to reconstruct the flumes, following federal standards…

click to listen to Matt Green

The assessment will also help determine the cost. Bear Yuba Land Trust, which had already been trying to raise money to repair the ramp, is now accepting donations for the assessment. A multi-agency stakeholder meeting is planned next month, which will also include the South Yuba River Citizens League, Sierra Gold Parks Foundation, Cal Fire, and Sheriff’s Department.