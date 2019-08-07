< Back to All News

Color Run and Community- National Night Out

Posted: Aug. 7, 2019 12:15 AM PDT

Hundreds of families flocked to Pioneer Park Tuesday evening to celebrate a National Night Out. The evening focuses on building positive relationships between first responders and the community while making parks more accessible to families. County residents as well as Grass Valley and Nevada City residents came together to celebrate. For some its a tradition.

Listen to Attendees

Though there was free ice cream, hot dogs and shaved ice for kids and a classic rock band made up of law enforcement officers…and lots oof special equipment on display… almost all in attendance werre there for the big event…

Listen to Attendees

The annual event takes place each August and rotates between Nevada City and Grass Valley.

