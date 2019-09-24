< Back to All News

Combie Reservoir In The Clear From Toxic Algae

Posted: Sep. 24, 2019 12:22 AM PDT

Test results from Combie Reservoir have returned non-detectable levels for a toxic bacteria, also called a blue-green algae. The treated water superintendent for the Nevada Irrigation District, Fred Waymire, says they took water samples on September 16th, after a possible bloom was reported in the upper portion of the reservoir…

Waymire says test samples were taken at three different locations, as a precaution…

Waymire says NID will continue to visually inspect the reservoir throughout the week to see if any floating algae mats re-appear. The toxic bacteria occurs most often in the summer or early fall and can release toxins that are especially harmful to pets and children. Around the state, such algae blooms have become more common in waterways, such as reservoirs and rivers.

