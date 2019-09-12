Combie Road Project Over Budget; Sidewalks Cut

There’s some good news and bad news for area residents about road construction and building in South County. District Two Supervisor Ed Scofield gives us an update, and says the good news is work is underway on what he calls Phase One of the Combie Road widening project..

Money, or lack of it, though, is the bad news…

Scofield says they are looking for grant funding for the second half of that project, but that means at least another year or two. The original plan was for sidewalks and a bike path between Higgins Road and West Hacienda Drive. He says the priority is a signal at the intersection of Combie and Higgins roads, and the modification of the traffic signal at Combie and Highway 49. He says that should be done by the end of the year or early January.

