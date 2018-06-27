< Back to All News

Combie Sediment Removal Project Moving Forward

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 5:58 PM PDT

All contracts have now been approved for a pilot project to begin in the Nevada Irrigation District that could someday improve the water capacity at reservoirs around the state. Assistant NID General Manager, Greg Jones, says approval of the contracts, by the Board of Directors Wednesday, clears the way for the seven-and-a-half-million dollar project to begin in September at Combie Reservoir. It removes sediment that’s laden with mercury…

Jones says if the project proves to be successful and cost-effective, it’s hoped funding can be obtained for more work…

Five-and-a-half million dollars was approved by the State Department of Water Resources, with the rest of the funding coming from district capital reserves. Jones says the sediment-removal phase should be completed by the fall of 2019.

