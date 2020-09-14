Coming Together the Day After 9-11

A large gathering of flag waving citizens and members of two local organizations celebrating the the spirit of the county’s unification felt the day after the horrific events of 9-11-2001. Members of Back the Blue and Patriots Push Back came together Saturday afternoon in downtown Grass Valley to recognize and remember the feeling Americans had the day following the terrorist attack on the United States. Back The Blue Founder Byron Jones says, on that day, the country came together.

Listen to Byron Jones

Founder of Patriots Push Back, Ali Behr, says the rally also provided an opportunity to publicly present her groups message for the first time.

Listen to Ali Behr

Behr says the social media group, Patriots Push Back, was formed to give a voice to locals who feel too many restrictions are in place regarding COVID-19. It is people’s rights as Americans to push back for more freedom.

Listen to Ali Behr

Both organizations have recently come under attack as being the aggressors in the BLM march in Nevada City that turned violent on August 9.

Neither Behr or Jones were present at the conflict, and neither were in support of the violence. They both did acknowledge that members of their organizations were present, but state violence was not part of their intent.

Listen to Byron Jones and Ali Behr

Behr did confirm that one of the aggressors facing potential charges is a member of Patriots Push Back, but she did not support his action.

Behr also stated that her fiancée, Claude Dixon, a veteran suffering from PTSD, had made a number of older Facebook posts stating his opinion and willingness to take action to protect the constitution. Dixon was present at Saturday’s event and said he does not condone violence at protests, and he has since removed himself from the group to help mitigate any further negative impact on Patriots Push Back.

Saturday is also one of few times that Black Lives Matter supporters were not present on opposite corners of the rally.