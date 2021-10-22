< Back to All News

Commendation For Nevada Co Man In Fiery Crash

Posted: Oct. 22, 2021 1:05 PM PDT

A Nevada County man has received a commendation from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. The Department says it’s for his heroic actions during a fiery fatal crash that occurred earlier this month. The Department’s Public Information Officer, Leslie Williams, says Roman Benedyuk was commuting to work on Hammonton-Smartsville Road on October 12th when he happened upon the head-on collision, not far from the Doolittle Gate of Beale Air Force Base…

But it was already too late to save the driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old Yuba City man, whose name is not available. However, Williams says Benedyuk acted so quickly that the fire was nearly extinguished by the time emergency personnel arrived…

The driver of the other vehicle, which was struck by the victim’s vehicle, was from Grass Valley. And 53-year-old Darrell Drivon walked away from his pest control truck with no significant injuries.

