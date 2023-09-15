< Back to All News

Commercial Cannabis Growers Getting More Help

Posted: Sep. 15, 2023 12:05 AM PDT

It’s being hailed as a major boost for cannabis growers struggling to establish their businesses. Two contracts for the Sierra Business Council were approved recently by Nevada County Supervisors for the Council to administer and distribute nearly two-million dollars in grants for an Equity Program. Local Cannabis Alliance Executive Director, Diana Gamzon, says it’ll reduce the barriers for already-permitted growers, as well as new applicants, trying to enter a heavily-regulated marketplace…

click to listen to Diana Gamzon

Gamzon says many growers also have difficulty accessing financial help, because of their product…

click to listen to Diana Gamzon

The two Local Jurisdiction Assistance grants come from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, as well as the State Department of Cannabis Control. Additional details about the program will be released in the fall.

