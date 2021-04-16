< Back to All News

Commercial St. Beautification Taking More Time

Posted: Apr. 16, 2021 5:33 AM PDT

Nevada City is taking a little more time to decide on what to do about the beautification of Commercial Street as the state prepares to re-open on June 15. Interim City Manager Joan Phillipe says currently the planters at either end of the street present some problems. Safety vehicles have limited access to the street and the planters are not pleasing to the eye. She says the original pan was to reconfigure the design with alternate planters and seating.

Listen to Joan Phillipe

A team from City Hall met with Chamber leaders and other business members Wednesday morning to clarify any miscommunication occurring during the city’s staffing transition. As a result a final decision was not made.

Listen to Joan Phillipe

Phillipe says community involvement is key, so she is developing an inclusive decision-making process with input from business and community members regarding future design of the Commercial Street project.

Listen to Joan Phillipe

The topic along with how to respond to changing restrictions is being agendized for a May meeting.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha