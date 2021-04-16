Commercial St. Beautification Taking More Time

Nevada City is taking a little more time to decide on what to do about the beautification of Commercial Street as the state prepares to re-open on June 15. Interim City Manager Joan Phillipe says currently the planters at either end of the street present some problems. Safety vehicles have limited access to the street and the planters are not pleasing to the eye. She says the original pan was to reconfigure the design with alternate planters and seating.

A team from City Hall met with Chamber leaders and other business members Wednesday morning to clarify any miscommunication occurring during the city’s staffing transition. As a result a final decision was not made.

Phillipe says community involvement is key, so she is developing an inclusive decision-making process with input from business and community members regarding future design of the Commercial Street project.

The topic along with how to respond to changing restrictions is being agendized for a May meeting.