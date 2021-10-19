Commercial Street Decisions Delayed

Nevada City continues to work through transitional issues at the same time they are wrapping up the hiring of a new city manager. Meanwhile, decisions on the Commercial Street project are on hold for 30 days, while two city council members meet with business owners and residents about what will work best for all parties. Questions arose after city engineer Bryan McAlister and Architect Rebecca Kaufman submitted two new renderings of possible designs. The proposals did not align with what some council members and members of the public had thought were finalized several months ago, or with what a subcommittee of council and community members thought was the process for developing the new look and functionality. Council members Gary Petersen and Daniela Fernandez had recently begun the community outreach effort. Petersen suggested the extra month to let the committee do its work.

The Commercial Street project will improve the infrastructure beneath the street, permanently changing traffic to one-way, as well as increase sidewalk areas, to assist with outdoor dining and commerce. McAlister was hoping to be able to put the project out to bid, so work could begin during the optimal construction window in Nevada City, which is between February and and May….

The additional 30-day to reach consensus should still allow for the project to begin on time.