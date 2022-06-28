Commercial Street Like a Canvas

Commercial Street in Nevada City has become quite a new experience since the multi-phase construction project has begun to wrap up. The wider sidewalks are in place, permanent crosswalks and the use of transitional bollards are being installed and soon the street will be able to easily be closed for special events. The question of how outdoor dining on the street will look going forward is now being addressed by city council, businesses, and the community. At the recent city council meeting City Manager Sean Grayson requested that city staff implement a trial period to test out different configurations and uses before finalizing an ordinance at the end of September.

Grayson says that businesses have questions but have been relatively supportive of outdoor uses of Commercial Street.

The trial period will also allow city staff to experiment with fully closing the street for periods for time during the weekends.

Outgoing Mayor Duane Strawser says one concern is establishing wording that will reduce vagrancy by limiting seating to shoppers and customers.

Council member Daniela Fernandez says the trial period allows time to explore the effects of certain configurations.

Council member Gary Petersen referred to the test-and-adjust-based-on-use process as finding the Line of Desire.