Communities to Hold Tabletop Fire Drills

It won’t be a live action drill with all kinds of emergency vehicles and equipment, but it’s still a step a couple of communities are taking to make sure they are fire safe. Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Manager John Gulserian says he’ll be in Lake of the Pines tomorrow…

The exercises are designed to share and gather strategies between local emergency response agencies and do not require public participation. Gulserian says evacuation plans are what they are looking at–how to get a fairly large amount of people out of a small area, in case of a major wildland blaze…

In addition to the Lake of the Pines exercise is tomorrow (Tuesday), they’ll also do one in Lake Wildwood on May 16.

