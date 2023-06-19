< Back to All News

Community Action Plan Update Approved

Posted: Jun. 19, 2023 12:34 PM PDT

In order to get more funding to develop goals and strategies, and prioritize services to reduce poverty and help low-income residents achieve economic self-sufficiency, counties must have Community Action Plans in place. The Board of Supervisors recently adopted a resolution updating Nevada County’s plan. They received no public comments at last week’s meeting. But Interim Public Health Director Erin Mettler told the Board they did receive 187 responses to a survey. And the top five priorities were accessing mental and behavioral health services, affordable housing and homeless services, utility cost assistance, increasing household income, and accessing health insurance. She said Community Development Block Grant Funding, of 275 to 300-thousand dollars, doesn’t go very far. So the Community Action Plan helps to maximize other funding sources to fill service gaps…

click to listen to Erin Mettler

Supervisor Sue Hoek said despite the financial limitations she’s very impresses with what local departments are able to accomplish…

click to listen to Sue Hoek

Mettler did note that homelessness and affordable housing services continue to be a high priority, but also come with extreme costs.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha