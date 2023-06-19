Community Action Plan Update Approved

In order to get more funding to develop goals and strategies, and prioritize services to reduce poverty and help low-income residents achieve economic self-sufficiency, counties must have Community Action Plans in place. The Board of Supervisors recently adopted a resolution updating Nevada County’s plan. They received no public comments at last week’s meeting. But Interim Public Health Director Erin Mettler told the Board they did receive 187 responses to a survey. And the top five priorities were accessing mental and behavioral health services, affordable housing and homeless services, utility cost assistance, increasing household income, and accessing health insurance. She said Community Development Block Grant Funding, of 275 to 300-thousand dollars, doesn’t go very far. So the Community Action Plan helps to maximize other funding sources to fill service gaps…

Supervisor Sue Hoek said despite the financial limitations she’s very impresses with what local departments are able to accomplish…

Mettler did note that homelessness and affordable housing services continue to be a high priority, but also come with extreme costs.