Community Benefits from RAKE

A number of local facilities and residents are beneficiares of the work thundreds of community volunteers completed as part of RAKE Saturday morning.

The Random Acts of Kindness Event, sponsored by Anew Day Counseling Center took place for the sixth year. This year a team from The Gold Miner’s Team was part of a clean-up crew in downtown Grass Valley.

Listen to Gold Miner’s Inn Team Member

The team picked up trash in the downtown area before ending at the park on Bank Street beneath the freeway.

Listen to Gold Miner’s Inn Team Member

A number of other teams were particpating in similar type actvities in Nevada City and other areas.