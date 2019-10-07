< Back to All News

Community Benefits from RAKE

Posted: Oct. 7, 2019 1:35 AM PDT

A number of local facilities and residents are beneficiares of the work thundreds of community volunteers completed as part of RAKE Saturday morning.
The Random Acts of Kindness Event, sponsored by Anew Day Counseling Center took place for the sixth year. This year a team from The Gold Miner’s Team was part of a clean-up crew in downtown Grass Valley.

Listen to Gold Miner’s Inn Team Member

The team picked up trash in the downtown area before ending at the park on Bank Street beneath the freeway.

Listen to Gold Miner’s Inn Team Member

A number of other teams were particpating in similar type actvities in Nevada City and other areas.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha