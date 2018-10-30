< Back to All News

Community Beyond Violence Names New Exec Director

Oct. 30, 2018

The organization focused on supporting survivors of domestic violence in Nevada County has offically named its permanent leader. Community Beyond Violence has announced Stephanie Fischer will officially move into the Executive Director position after serving as Interim Director since the agency transitioned from the Domestic Violence Support Coalition. As a guest on KNCO Insight, Client Service Center Supervisor Danielle Dawson shared the news about Fischer.

Outreach Support Specialist, Tracy Pepper, said the transition will be positive.

Community Beyond Violence changed names in July of 2017 to help improve name recognition and show that the organization goes beyond providing safe havens for battered women.

