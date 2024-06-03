Community Celebrates the Start of Pride Month

Members of the community young and old gathered at the intersection of York and Broad Street in Nevada City to celebrate the start of Pride Month Saturday afternoon. A performance by the local cast of RENT part of the celebrations. Nevada City Mayor Daniella Fernandez acting as EmCee of the 4th annual event that began in 2021 with just Fernandez, former council member Erin Minnet and Pascale Fusholler from Yubanet. Saturday’s event drawing around 100 attendees to celebrate the raising of the Pride Flag on City Hall and placed on light poles throughout the downtown area. Local high school student Micah Ellis is an active member of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance at Silver Springs High School.

Ellis saying it is important for the community.

Council member Lou Ceci also taking part in the festivities spoke of how Pride Day is the combination of traditional holidays. It’s Memorial Day in reflection of those who have died fighting for gay rights, and the 4th of July of those who fought for change allowing for celebrations like Saturday’s to take place. And it is also Valentine’s Day.

Daniella Fernandez works with youth in GSA organizations and Micha Ellis invites the community to a special event Monday evening honoring local high school students.

Pride activities are scheduled throughout the month of June. For more informaton visit nevadacountypride.org