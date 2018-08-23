Community Choice Power Options Proposed

Energy customers in Nevada County may someday have a chance to possibly pay lower rates, compared to PG and E. That’s under an increasingly popular option in California called “Community Choice Aggregation”. A roundtable discussion is being held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Thursday evening, that’s being hosted by the Nevada Irrigation District. NID General Manager Rem Scherzinger says Community Choice allows local governments to buy and/or generate electricity within their region…

Scherzinger says everyone joins together to purchase power, from major employers to small-business owners to residential customers. The focus is on renewable energy sources, such as hydroelectric, solar, and wind. He says PG and E would continue to transmit the energy and remain responsible for distribution, repairs, outages, and customer billing…

Scherzinger says the county, including Grass Valley and Nevada City, would need to give the final go-ahead. That also includes whether to request that NID be the Community Choice Aggregation. He says there are already 27 CCA’s in the state, including one in Placer County, with another 80 communities considering the option. The roundtable is from 6 to 8 this (Thurs.) evening at Ponderosa Hall on the fairgrounds.