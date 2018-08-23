< Back to All News

Community Choice Power Options Proposed

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 12:35 AM PDT

Energy customers in Nevada County may someday have a chance to possibly pay lower rates, compared to PG and E. That’s under an increasingly popular option in California called “Community Choice Aggregation”. A roundtable discussion is being held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Thursday evening, that’s being hosted by the Nevada Irrigation District. NID General Manager Rem Scherzinger says Community Choice allows local governments to buy and/or generate electricity within their region…

click to listen to Rem Scherzinger

Scherzinger says everyone joins together to purchase power, from major employers to small-business owners to residential customers. The focus is on renewable energy sources, such as hydroelectric, solar, and wind. He says PG and E would continue to transmit the energy and remain responsible for distribution, repairs, outages, and customer billing…

click to listen to Rem Scherzinger

Scherzinger says the county, including Grass Valley and Nevada City, would need to give the final go-ahead. That also includes whether to request that NID be the Community Choice Aggregation. He says there are already 27 CCA’s in the state, including one in Placer County, with another 80 communities considering the option. The roundtable is from 6 to 8 this (Thurs.) evening at Ponderosa Hall on the fairgrounds.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha