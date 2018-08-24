Community Choice Roundtable Well-Attended

It was a well-attended Community Choice roundtable at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Thursday evening. The two-hour event, hosted by the Nevada Irrigation District, focused on the benefits, as well as challenges, of local generation of clean, renewable energy, as a way to reduce utility bills. 18 so-called Community Choice Aggregations have been formed, so far, around the state. One of the three featured speakers was Gary Saleba, from a consulting firm that helps create them. He says CCA’s can fit particular customer needs, unlike what he says is the one-size-fits-all programs of PG and E…

Another speaker was Woody Hastings, with the Center for Climate Protection, which helped form the second CCA in Sonoma County, which was hit hard by wildfires last year. He says Sonoma Clean Power has also launched a homeowner rebuilding program…

And one of the roundtable participants was John Bowman, the general manager of the Lake of the Pines Homeowners Association….

Start-up costs are estimated at 500 to 750-thousand dollars, for a county like Nevada County, with the average time to create a CCA being three to five years. The Nevada Irrigation District could be the lead agency. The county, Grass Valley, and Nevada City would also have to opt in.