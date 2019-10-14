Community Cleanup Day Called A Success

A “fantastic weekend”. That’s how the annual Community Cleanup Day in the Brunswick Basin was described by an official from Hospitalilty House. Volunteer Manager Leah Farkas says an estimated 50 to 60 cubic yards was collected from abandoned homeless camps on Saturday…

Farkas says the Hospitality House Outreach Team regularly disposes of garbage on rural properties and encourages people living in the forest to be fire-safe and remove debris. To help achieve this goal, staff members also refrain from distributing tents or sleeping bags, and has an agreement with Nevada County Code Enforcement to immediately confiscate and dispose of any items discovered on county land that pose an immediate safety threat…

Around 150 volunteers were sought for the Cleanup Day, with 74 helping out. Farkas says that was still an outstanding turnout, especially with a number of residents still without electricity because of the Public Safety Power Shutoff. But there’s still more work to be done, with another, smaller-scale cleanup event to take place in the same area in the next few weeks.