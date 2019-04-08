Community College Homeless Bill Advances

The Executive Dean of the Sierra College Nevada County campus is noncommital about proposed legislation regarding homeless students. The bill, introduced in the Assembly, would require community colleges to allow such students to sleep inside their vehicles in campus parking lots overnight. Stephanie Ortiz says she’s not aware of that being an issue at this campus. But she says they do have support services available…

click to listen to Stephanie Ortiz

According to several recent surveys, around one in five…or 400-thousand..community college students have experienced homelessness in the last year, with thousands more at risk…

click to listen to Stephanie Ortiz

Meanwhile, some top community college officials are concerned about cost issues. That includes security, sanitation, liability, children, pets, and drug and alcohol use. In 2016, the state passed a law requiring that colleges give homeless students access to campus shower facilities.