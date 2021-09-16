< Back to All News

Community Colleges Offering More Non-Credit Courses

Posted: Sep. 16, 2021 12:12 AM PDT

Non-credit job credential programs are being offered more at community colleges, including Sierra College. And those colleges could benefit from policies that make non-credit learning easier to transfer to other schools, as well as more affordable. Grass Valley campus Executive Dean Stephanie Ortiz says students here can also leverage non-credit learning for college credit…

A survey finds that 35-percent of community college students are taking non-credit courses that lead to industry certification and credentials. That’s instead of strictly academic courses designed to transfer to a four-year school…

But Ortiz says currently most other community college districts in California are offering more of those kinds of classes. About three-quarters of students enrolled in such programs are over age 25. And many students in non-credit programs later decide to pursue four-year degrees.

