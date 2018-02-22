Community Concerned About High School Safety

It happened three time zones away in Florida, and over a week ago now, but people in Nevada County are still concerned about shootings at high schools…

Listen to Sean Hurtado 1

Nevada Union High School Vice Principal Sean Hurtado admits there’s also a feeling of concern on campus, after last Wednesday’s shooting in Florida where 17 people were killed. School officials met earlier this week with local law enforcement, and the district’s safety coordinator also visited larger schools in southern California to get information on their safety plans. Hurtado says the school has also recently upgraded safety on campus…

Listen to Sean Hurtado 2

Hurtado also says you can help by keeping school officials informed of any potential problems…

Listen to Sean Hurtado 3

There was also a rally at the Rood Center yesterday against gun violence. An estimated 75 to a hundred people attended.

–gf