Community Conversations On Race And Equity

The Nevada County Community Library, in collaboration with County Reads and Writes, enters the final month of activities. Two virtual Community Conversations are planned, including one Monday night. Adult Librarian Megan Lloyd says they’re similar to the recent Living Room Conversations, that focused on racism and bias. This one includes representatives from the group Color Me Human…

Its part of the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read celebration of “The Round House”, from author Louise Erdrich….

Lloyd says it gives the community a safe place to discuss difficult topics. It tackles such questions as “do you feel your race impacts your daily life?” and “how do you know you are respected?”. The second Community Conversation is on March 15th. Both are going on from 5:30 to 7pm. For more information, visit the Events Calendar on the library’s website.