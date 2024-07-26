< Back to All News

Community Food Campus In The Works

Posted: Jul. 26, 2024 2:55 PM PDT

As part of the recent budget talks, Grass Valley’s Measure E Citizen Oversight Committee, as well as the City Council, also approved funding toward broadening hunger solutions. 30-thousand dollars each has been allocated to Interfaith Food Ministry and Sierra Harvest to explore and plan what’s being termed a “Community Food Campus” at Mautino Park. IFM Executive Director Phil Alonso says that includes, for them, a Food Forest…

Alonso says another area of the park will be set aside for helping with compliance with the state’s food waste recycling mandate…

And for a third unused area of the park, Alonso says Sierra Harvest will look at the feasibility of moving their Food Love farm from outside of Nevada City, to improve access. He says he hopes the Food Campus will not only help offset the increasing costs of obtaining canned and other processed items. He says they also want to help improve self-sufficiency for residents with chronic food insecurity. He says the goal is to come back to the City Council with a plan and design in about a year.

