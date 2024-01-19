< Back to All News

Community Forum Spotlights Pioneer Energy

Posted: Jan. 19, 2024 2:51 PM PST

So far, there’s only been a one-percent opt-out for Pioneer Energy, the new electricity provider for Grass Valley and Nevada City in 2024. And the company was the focal point at the monthly Community Forum at Sierra College on Friday that was heavily-attended. The first PG and E bill reflecting the change will be in February. And CEO Don Eckert said customers will see a 12-percent discount on the generation part of the bill. That’s an average savings of 180 dollars a year. Eckert told the audience that, unlike the utility behemoth, they have a much lower overhead and other costs…

Meanwhile, a major rate hike from PG and E is taking effect this month, with another proposed for March. Grass Valley City Councilman Tom Ivy was also on hand. He said he likes having more of a community voice and is now Vice-Chair of Pioneer’s Board of Directors. He said he appreciates the direction the company is going, in regard to reducing the impacts of climate change…

Eckert and Ivy indicated they’ve heard few complaints about the change, early on. But the ones that have been received are mostly from residents in unincorporated Nevada County regarding when they can also join. After hearing from Pioneer that renewable energy prices had quadrupled in the last year and resource adequacy prices had tripled, County Supervisors voted, in October, to not be part of a Joint Powers Agency for now. Eckert stated at the forum that talks are expected to resume in the spring, but the earliest county customers could join would be 2026.

