Community Initiative Funding Process Starts

The annual application period is underway for Nevada County non-profits seeking funding to further mitigate the root causes of poverty for low-income households. The county’s Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, says the application must address this year’s priority that’s been identified by the Adult and Family Services Commission, which is something that might, for example, help alleviate hunger…

Dent says once again it’s estimated that the Community Initiative Funding available is for an amount not to exceed 15-thousand dollar for each of two non-profits. He says recent funding awards have also been influenced by the economic impact of the coronavirus…

The application deadline is February 22nd. Proposals will be reviewed on March fourth, with recommendations made to the Board of Supervisors. The term of the award is July first of this year through June of next year.