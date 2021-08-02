< Back to All News

Community Involvement Day Also Returns

Posted: Aug. 2, 2021 12:07 AM PDT

Not only is the Nevada County Fair back in town next week, but so is Community Involvement Day. That’s at the Fairgrounds Monday afternoon, August 2nd. And Interim Deputy Manager, Robin Hauck, says most of the non-profits that are usually on hand will be around this year to accept your donations…

And if you donate to Vitlant, formerly BloodSource, you’ll directly receive a free admission to the Fair. Groups and organizations include the Food Bank, Foothill Lions, Bright Futures for Youth, Story Club, Connecting Point, Karing Closet, Community Beyond Violance, the Diaper Project, and Soroptimist International. Hauck says that also includes the White Barn Project, which accepts gently used 4H and FFA clothing for the Fair…

The organizations will be in the Main Street Center at the Fairgrounds, from one to six this Monday afternoon, August 2nd. The Fair is from August 11th through the 15th.

