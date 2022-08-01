Community Involvement Day At Fairgrounds

One of the prelude activities at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, just prior to the Fair, is Community Involvement Day, which is going this afternoon, August first. Robin Hauck, who retired as the Fair’s Deputy Fair Manager, in 2017, created the event about a decade ago. They team up with non-profit groups…

And those coupons are given by the organizations to donors, which must be redeemed during Fair pre-sale dates, which are available through August ninth, the day before the Fair begins…

Other participating nonprofits are the Food Bank, Foothill Lions, Story Club, the Diaper Project, as well as Soroptimist International’s White Barn Project. That’s from one to 6pm today in the Main Street Center at the Fairgrounds.