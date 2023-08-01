< Back to All News

Community Involvement Day Draws Numerous Donations

Posted: Aug. 1, 2023 5:52 AM PDT

The annual Community Involvement Day drew hundreds of community members to the Fairgrounds Monday to donate items to a number of non-profit community groups, and in turn received discounted fair tickets. Items were exchanged for Buy One Get One Free coupons which many people were already using to skip waiting in line during the fair.
The Food Bank of Nevada County graciously accepting donations because the food is needed in more locations than just the Food Bank itself.

 

The Foothills Lions Club collecting eyewear to be refurbished.

 

The Soroptimist Club accepting donations to help FFA and 4-H families clothe their ever- growing children.

 

The First Five Kids Corner Project collecting books and bottled water to destitute during the Fair.

 

Other organizations including but not limited to The Diaper Project and The Friendship Club were beneficiaries of generous bargain hunting residents.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha