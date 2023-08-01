Community Involvement Day Draws Numerous Donations

The annual Community Involvement Day drew hundreds of community members to the Fairgrounds Monday to donate items to a number of non-profit community groups, and in turn received discounted fair tickets. Items were exchanged for Buy One Get One Free coupons which many people were already using to skip waiting in line during the fair.

The Food Bank of Nevada County graciously accepting donations because the food is needed in more locations than just the Food Bank itself.

The Foothills Lions Club collecting eyewear to be refurbished.

The Soroptimist Club accepting donations to help FFA and 4-H families clothe their ever- growing children.

The First Five Kids Corner Project collecting books and bottled water to destitute during the Fair.

Other organizations including but not limited to The Diaper Project and The Friendship Club were beneficiaries of generous bargain hunting residents.