Community Involvement Day Is Today

The Nevada County Fair is just a week and a half away. And one of the traditional pre-events is Community Involvement Day, which was established about ten years ago in the Main Street Center. It’s happening from one to six this (Mon.) afternoon. Deputy Fair Manager Katie Bielen says nine non-profit groups or programs will be on hand this year, seeking donations and expanding awareness of what they do. That’s compared to just five a year ago. And it’s also a chance to get discounted admission to the Fair…

Bielen says scheduled participants this year are Soroptimist International, the Food Bank, Pets in Need, Foothill Lions, Community Beyond Violence, Vitalent, First Five, and the Diaper Project…

Bielen says Community Involvement Day can also help increase interest in volunteering at the Fair.