Community Involvement Day Today

It’s the unofficial opening of the Nevada County Fair. Today is Community Involvement Day, and things are a little bigger and brighter this year. Fairgrounds Information Officer Wendy Oaks says, one thing that is different is that local non-profit groups accepting donations will be inside the fairgrounds, instead of in the parking lot…

Listen to Wendy Oaks 1

If you aren’t familiar with the event, for every donation you make to one of the dozen non-profit groups, you get a coupon for buy-one-get-one-free adult fair admission ticket. You get one free ticket if you donate blood to the annual BloodSource blood drive. Oaks says the idea of Community Involvement Day keeps growing each year…

Listen to Wendy Oaks 2

All the groups that were there last year are back, and they’ve added three more–Nevada County Pets in Need, Gold Country Y-M-C-A, and the Diaper Project. Community Involvement Day is from 1 to 6pm. Enter in the parking lot at Gate One.

–gf