Community Leadership Academy Back for 2021

Posted: Sep. 27, 2021 5:21 AM PDT

Following a one year break because of COVID, The Nevada County Community Leadership Institute is back this year . Event organizer Lori Burkart Frank says the Institute is about developing networking opportunities and relationships between community leaders.

 

26 participants are taking advantage of this year’s Institute. Session Two was on local media and included a panel discussion and breakouts with representatives from KNCO, KVMR, The Union Newspaper, and YubaNet.
Participants had a number of questions for the panel as a whole and also each individual agency, and were appreciative of the opportunity to interact with he panel.

 

Participants asked various questions about each panelist, they also asked how we worked together, and handled issues that can be contentious at times.

 

Pascale Fussholler from YubaNet was the moderator for the session and reinforced a common message from the panelists about reaching out to the media to provide both information and to ask questions.

 

Other sessions for the multi-week institute include, economic development, local government, environmental services, health and human services, education, the arts, and criminal justice.

