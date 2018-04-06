Community Memorial for Gardner, Nielsen Tonight

High School students, staff, and community members will be gathering at Nevada Union High School’s Hooper Stadium tonight to remember two students who died in that car crash in Merced County late last month. Attendees will be given an opportunity to share their thoughts and memories about Tyler Nielsen and Justin Gardner, who were part of a caravan of parents and students headed out of town for Spring Break. Pastor Mike Griffin of Sierra Presbyterian Church will have opening remarks, followed by several public speakers. The event is from 7 to 9pm, and students and others are encouraged to wear the N-U school colors of blue and gold. Light refreshments will also be served after the memorial indoors at Ali Gymnasium.

–gf