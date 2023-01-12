< Back to All News

Community Resiliency Pgm Praised At Supes Meeting

Posted: Jan. 12, 2023 12:23 AM PST

Over two-million dollars has been granted to multiple entities from Nevada County’s Community Resiliency Program, which was sparked by economic impacts of the pandemic. Most of the funding came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. A presentation on how helpful and effective the program has been was made to the Board of Supervisors at their meeting earlier this week. They approved two resolutions to kick off the grant application process. CEO Project Administrator Ariel Lovett said individual grant award recipient agreements were developed. And with one final agreement, all 34 awards will now be executed…

Local realtor Teresa Dietrich is also with the Penn Valley Rodeo Association, which received 25-thousand dollars. The pandemic had cancelled their event, which is the only real annual fundraiser they have…

Funds must be spent by the end of 2024. Meanwhile, over 485-thousand dollars is still left for the program.

