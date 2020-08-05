Community Steps Up To Help Theater Owners

The Nevada County community has once again demostrated how generous it can be in times of need. The most recent beneficiary of Nevad County gratitude is the local movie theater business. Azriel LaMarca says that the community donated over 75 thousand dollars to the Sierra Theaters GoFundME campaign.

LaMarca says about 78 thousand dolars has been donated and that will help keep Sierra Theaters afloat for a while longer. The owner says the largest donation was in the 1000 dollar range, most were in the amounts people would normally spend going to the movies.

Lamarca sasy sthe theater is looking into offering outdor movie experiences, but the logistics and licensing issues for the theater are expensive. However, the theater is offering virtual movie experiences you can stream at home.

The Del Oro theater is also open Friday and Saturday for movie popcorn sales. LaMarca says they may expand those hours once the city closes the second part of Mill Street next week.